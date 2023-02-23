The M.D. is expected to experience extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 and will continue through the week.

Extreme cold warnings are issued by Environment Canada to parts of the country when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada says extreme cold puts everyone at risk but the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

The warning has been issued to areas near Co. of St. Paul, Lac La Biche Co., M.D. of Bonnyville, and Smoky Lake Co.

Everyone is asked to watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes. Anyone going outside should cover up as Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.