M.D. residents can expect some changes in how they are charged for services like waste and resource recovery, as well as water and sewer rates.

During a recent M.D. council meeting a Third Reading to Bylaw No. 1833 was given to make amendments to the M.D.’s Master Rates Bylaw.

The amendments included an increase to the Waste and Resource Recovery rates and establishing a fee for a replacement M.D. resident access card for the Cold Lake Landfill. Water and sewer rates were also amended.

The minimum bi-monthly fees are gone but the monthly services fees for water, sewer, and bulk water have changed.

The rates have changed as follows:

Water Service Fee has increased to $10 per month/per account holder

Sewer Service Fee has been set at $10 per month/per account holder (if receiving both water and sewer services)

The Bulk Water Service fee has been set at $10 per month/per account holder

Properties receiving sewer services only will be subject to a $30 per month/per account holder fee

The water consumption rate has been set at $3.27 m3

The sewer consumption rate has been set at $1.03 m3 (calculated based on water consumption volume)

The bulk water fee will increase to $5.50 per m3

The final amendment removed the Seed Cleaning Plant from the list of organizations that receive free grader services.