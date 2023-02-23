Two winners of the Lakeland Catholic School Division Mental Health Matters Poster Design Contest have been chosen.

Grade 6 Holy Cross Elementary School student Wesley and Grade 10 Light of Christ Catholic School student Shylit-Rae has been selected as the winners for their respective age categories.

Wesley won the Kindergarten to Grade 6 age category and Shylit-Rae won the Grade 7 to Grade 12 category. Both the winning designs will be printed and posted in all Lakeland Catholic Schools.

Wesley entered the contest as part of a class project. He said his design was inspired by the class’ most recent focus in art class, graffiti.

- Advertisement -

“It feels great to win. I was really surprised,” he said, adding another inspiration was the overall message of ‘be a buddy, not a bully.’

Shylit-Rae, was also taken aback by the win and said her design features cartoon-like characters with the slogan “Stop Bullying.” She says she entered the contest because it was a way to express herself in her favorite art form.

“I was really excited to win, but also nervous,” Shylit-Rae said. “Really, I was just happy.”

The contest was possible through the division’s Mental Health Matters Campaign.