Pink Shirt day started in 2007 when a student in Nova Scotia was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school and has since been recognized as a national day to stand against bullying.

The Lakeland’s schools will be celebrating the day with students and staff wearing pink shirts with activities and discussions surrounding the prevention of bullying. The official Pink Shirt Day website says Pink Shirt Day was designed to inspire moments of kindness, empathy, and understanding.

“For bullied kids, it can be hard to know where to turn. But a helping and supportive hand can make a world of difference.”

Pink Shirt Day’s website says 1 in 5 children is affected by bullying.

Northern Lights Public School will be hosting events on February 22 with the goal to prevent bullying both online and in person.

Lakeland Catholic School Division has had schools initiate a mental health awareness week alongside their Mental Health Matters Campaign which is focusing on Bullying Awareness during the month of February.

A 24-hour bullying helpline has been set up by the government of Alberta where people can call or text 310-1818 or chat online for support, information, or referrals.