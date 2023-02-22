Sonnie Elmer McDonald has been reported missing and Lac La Biche RCMP is looking for help locating him.

McDonald was last heard from at the end of January 2023 and is known to frequent Lac La Biche and Fort McMurray. RCMP says he is known to frequent Lac La Biche and Fort McMurray.

McDonald is described with a medium complexion with Brown hair and brown eyes and stands around 5 foot 10 and about 200 lbs.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Sonnie. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.