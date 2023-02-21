École Notre Dame High School hosted a Mental Health Matters Week from February 6 to 10.

The students and staff all participated in activities that promoted mental wellness in their school. The week was organized by the school as part of the Mental Health Matters Campaign initiative.

The campaign focuses on the mental wellbeing of students by reducing stigma, increasing awareness, creating support groups, and sharing resources within the community. Meagan MacEachern Communications Officer for Lakeland Catholic School Division says the idea started during the pandemic.

“In the pandemic, Mental Health was something everyone was struggling with so we really wanted to put our students and our staff’s mental health forward.”

MacEachern says it was wonderful to see them all come together and take part in this. École Notre Dame High School initiated the week to raise awareness and destigmatize mental health.

“Our ongoing goal is the whole mental health campaign and it is really great to see it fully come to fruition especially this year now that our students are able to put on events like this mental health week.”

The Campaign is able to move forward thanks to a $35,000 grant from Imperial back when the initiative first started up.