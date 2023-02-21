The Cold Lake Ice has wrapped up its regular season and handed out 8 awards to the team celebrating the great players on the team.

The awards were given out including MVP of the Year, Top Scorer, and Most Dedicated among others. Head Coach for the Ice Scott Hood says the awards were handed out right after the final game of the regular season.

“It is always good to recognize your players. It is tough signaling out specific kids because any of them could take one home.”

Hood says it is a team game but each player brings their own strength.

“They work really hard all year, they come to practice, and help out the community so it is an honor for them to win one.”

The MVP of the Year award was given to #31 Rylan Labrie.

The Top Scorer award was given to #16 Bryce Harrison.

The Most Dedicated award was given to #3 Carter Breen.

The Hardest Worker award was given to #5 Bret MacLeod.

The Most Improved award was given to #21 Wyatt Curtis.

The Rookie of the Year award was given to #5 Bryce Harrison and #27 Carson Hebert.

The Defenseman of the Year award was given to #4 Ethan Peake.

The Ice will be playing in the playoffs vs Killam.