One person has been arrested after a Cold Lake Value Drug Mart was damaged and broken into on Valentine’s day.

The pharmacy on 50th Ave was forced to temporarily closed down due to the damage from the break-in but has now reopened. Mo Essam the Owner and Pharmacy Manager says he got the alarm trigger around 1 in the morning.

“I came and I called the police and we found someone inside the store,” Mo says the equipment was damaged the most in the break-in but remains optimistic for the future. “Hopefully it will not affect us too much and we can move forwards.”

He gave an update after the incident thanking everyone for their kind words and support and announced the pharmacy is fully operational now.

- Advertisement -

RCMP have confirmed one person was found inside with stolen money from the store on their person and has been arrested.