Cold Lake RCMP has arrested and charged three people after receiving a complaint of a vehicle later determined to have been stolen.

Officials were called on February 06 about a vehicle involved in a home invasion and an assault with a weapon complaint. The vehicle was later located in Cold Lake and fled from members.

Members pursued the vehicle and were able to successfully spike belt the tires. The vehicle was finally stopped at a rural residence near La Corey and found to be stolen from a rural residence in Lamont County.

A 47-year-old male from Cold Lake, A 43-year-old male from Ardmore, and a 46-year-old male from Elk Point were arrested and charged with various Criminal Code offenses

- Advertisement -

2 males were later released on Court compelling documents and the 3rd was remanded into custody.