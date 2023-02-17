H.E. Bourgoin School has announced it has received a $5,000 Access to Action grant from Physical and Health Education Canada for its R.O.K. Sports and Wellness program.

The R.O.K. Sports and Wellness program is new at H.E.B that allows students to participate in physical activities in the school and community.

Principal Tracy Casselman says they are excited to be able to expand the opportunities available to students through ROK Sports and offset some of the costs of the program.

Grade 5 and 6 students rotate through a variety of activities that include yoga, curling, swimming lessons, and outdoor activities. Then students in grades 7 & 8 select three activities to focus on during the year.

“It’s been a good opportunity and good learning,” said Grade 8 student Vance Orr. “You are able to do things you wouldn’t be able to otherwise do.”

“I like that it is a more in depth focus for a longer period of time,” said Grade 8 student Daniel Sherwood. “I’ve enjoyed learning pickleball!”

The programming takes place once a week in the morning blocks. Principal Tracy Casselman says students get to try new activities they haven’t experienced before and learn more about the community and what is available.

“We are building connections in our community and students are learning about the many options they have to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.”

The grant from PHE Canada will be used to purchase snowshoes, yoga and fitness equipment, and help offset program costs such as transportation and facility usage fees.