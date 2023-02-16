It is nearly a decade of dominance at the top for the name Olivia, as it remains the most popular for new born girls in Alberta for the ninth year in a row. According to the Province of Alberta’s annual list, Olivia is once again at the top of the heap, with Sophia, Emma, Amelia and Harper, which jumped six spots since 2021, rounding out the top five.

The name Noah, meanwhile, is working on a streak of its own, as it is the most popular newborn boys’ name for the fourth year on the bounce.

Liam, Theodore, Oliver and Jack joined Noah in the top five boys’ names in the province, with some old favourites also returning to the top 10 after a year or more out of the spotlight. James is back in the top 10 after dropping out in 2019, joined by the name Lucas also which dropped out of the top 10 in 2021.

According to the province, There were 48,225 births registered in 2022; 24,781 were boys and 23,437 were girls. In seven births, the sex of the baby was not indicated at time of the initial registration. In all, just under 13,000 different names were registered last year.

Some of the more unique registered names in 2022 reflect a wide variety of places, characters and other figures, and include all four seasons and musicians including Prince, Lennon, and Presley.