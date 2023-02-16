One former Lac La Biche teacher has been charged after RCMP received a report that a youth had been assaulted.

Lac La Biche RCMP received the report on October 19 and say the child received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

59-year-old Michael Lorne Mcarthur was charged on December 29, 2022, with one count of assault. He was released on conditions and will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Mar. 13, 2023.

Lakeland Catholic School Division released a statement confirming an individual formerly employed by Lakeland Catholic Schools has been charged by the RCMP in relation to an alleged incident at a Lac La Biche school.

The individual is no longer employed with the division. LCSD says the individual was immediately removed from the school when the division learned of the alleged incident.

In the statement, Lakeland Catholic says it is committed to the safety of the students.