One resident of Beaver Lake has been arrested after RCMP executed a search and found a couple of stolen vehicles.

The search was executed on February 11 in Beaver Lake Cree Nation at 3 :45 p.m.

The 21-year-old Keenan Cardinal was arrested on 16 outstanding warrants for a variety of weapon offenses. Cardinal was charged with Reckless discharge of a firearm, Robbery, and Possess break-in tools among others.

Following a Judicial Interim hearing, Cardinal was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial court on February 27, 2023. No further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided as this matter is before the courts.