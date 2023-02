Stephanie Gadwa has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP are looking for help locating her.

The 33-year-old was last seen on February 11, 2023, in Bonnyville, and RCMP is concerned for her well-being.

Gadwa is described as 5’5” with brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white and gray spring jacket.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Stephanie Gadwa is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.