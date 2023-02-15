The Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association has released its 2023 schedule with stops including Lloydminster, Frog Lake, and Wainwright.

The announcement was made on Facebook last week and is set to run from June 8 until August 20th. Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association Driver Director Dallas Dyck says the hope this year is to have a full season.

“We are trying our best to fulfill it. If we don’t we have a few open weekends but that is our goal every year to have a full season.”

The Dewberry local will be riding with his son this year as an outrider. Dyck says the new blood into the sport is what keeps it alive.

“When you still see people wanting to be in the sport you know the western heritage is still alive and we want to see it succeed for another 20 or 30 years to come.”

A total of 25 drivers will be competing with 3 rookies competing this season.