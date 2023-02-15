Lakeland College has been chosen to host the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Basketball Championships in 2024.

The College will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the college’s first women’s basketball team. All the games will take place on the Lloydminster campus from March 13-16, 2024. The last time the college hosted the championships was 2013 when the team finished in second place and earned their first-ever CCAA medal.

“We are incredibly excited to host this prestigious event and to showcase everything that Lakeland College has to offer to all those who attend,” says Alan Rogan, director of athletics at Lakeland College. “We know that it will be a great week of basketball and an event that participants will remember.”

The last time the Lakeland Rustlers’ women’s basketball team attended the CCAA championships was in 2022 when the team took home Bronze.

“The Rustlers are such an important part of the Lakeland family,” says Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College. “We are so proud of our women’s basketball team and their achievements, and can’t wait for the opportunity to cheer them on at home.”

Eight teams will be brought to the Lakeland from across Canada from the conference champions from the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), ACAC, Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference (MCAC), Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA), Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA), as well as two wildcard teams and the host Rustlers.