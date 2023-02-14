Pink Cherry has released the annual rankings of Canada’s sexiest cities and Cold Lake has landed at #46.

Lloydminster has also placed at #71 among the 295 Canadian cities and towns surveyed. This is the adult website’s 11th annual rankings report.

On PinkCherry’s website, they say the Canadian cities are rated according to consumer purchases and behaviors from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

“To even out the playing field, we base our rankings on the most sex toy sales per person for our Top 10 Sexiest Cities on populations over 300k, and our Top 10 Sexiest Towns with populations below that threshold.”

The top ten sexiest cities are the following:

Calgary Halifax Edmonton Winnipeg Ottawa London Toronto Vancouver Surrey Hamilton

The top ten sexiest towns are the following:

Colwood, BC Roberval, QC Amos, QC Weyburn, SK Estevan, SK Salmon Arm, BC Terrace, BC Powell River, BC Edmundston, NB Canmore, AB

Anyone can check if their city or town made the top 295 online.