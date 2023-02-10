A freezing rain warning has been issued for areas around the Lakeland. Those include:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and the City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

Freezing rain continues, creating slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

The freezing rain will change over to rain showers later this afternoon, as temperatures continue to warm up during the day.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.