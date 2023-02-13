The Bonnyville Library is giving the Lakeland a chance to make seniors a valentines day card and make their February special.

A community craft table has been set up for people to come and make cards with everything including precut hearts.

Kat Eliason Library Programmer says the more people who come and make cards the more seniors they can reach.

“A lot of people think to do Christmas cards and send love at that time of the year but especially February is such a nice month to get a little pick me up. I thought it would be very fun to send some love out to some of those folks who maybe don’t have as many people in their lives anymore.”

People can come in and make a card anytime the library is open until February 13th. The last count sat at 50 cards which is halfway to the 100-card goal set by the library.

“It only takes two minutes because I have a bunch of stuff precut, you just pick the ones you like and glue them on and write a message. It really only takes a minute or two to make someone’s day.”

This is the first year the Library has set up this program but knows how much this will mean to the seniors.

“Who doesn’t love a card made by a small person? I think it would warm anyone’s heart.”

Eliason says everyone is welcome to come in and share some joy and maybe even make a card to take home as well.