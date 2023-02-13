Lakeland Catholic is asking for feedback for the draft 2023-24 division calendar.

There are two options up for review by parents, staff, and students here. The feedback survey consists of seven questions asking questions like which draft is preferable and what features should be changed.

Both options will have the year starting on September 5 and ending on June 27 but have significant differences in other areas.

Option A includes Early Dismissal on half of Wednesdays so teachers can participate in Professional Development.

- Advertisement -

Option B does not include early dismissal days but sees teachers take part in Professional Development on several full days throughout the year. The fall break is also not included in Option B but instead, students will have a four-day weekend in November.

In both drafts, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be recognized on October 2 and Christmas holidays also remain the same on both versions of the calendar, starting December 23 and ending January 5.

The two draft calendars can be found by clicking the links below:

Draft A

Draft B

This survey will be live and accepting feedback until February 24, 2023.