Six Lac La Biche County residents were presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal during a ceremony on January 26th.

Dave Phillips, Donna Webster, Omer Moghrabi, Rene Schaub, Gail Broadbent and Doris Burdek were all given the award for their contributions to their community and Alberta.

Lac La Biche County congratulated all the recipients on a Facebook post and thanked MLA Brian Jean and his staff for organizing the ceremony.

The front of the medal displays Queen Elizabeth II with her Canadian Style and title, along with two natural maple leaves. The back shows the Alberta Provincial Shield with the Queen’s Royal Cypher and the dates of the reign being celebrated.

7,000 Albertans will get the medal in recognition of Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary and based on the number of Albertans recognized in the 2005 Alberta Centennial Medal and the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Medal Program.