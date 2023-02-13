Listen Live

St. Paul RCMP ask for help locating 14-year-old

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(photo supplied by Cst Kelsey Davidge for Alberta RCMP Media Group)

14- year-old Tory McGilvery-Halfe has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are asking for help locating him.

McGilvery-Halfe was last seen in St. Paul on February 10, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. RCMP wants to speak with McGilvery-Halfe to confirm his well-being.

McGilvery-Halfe is described as:

  • 5’ 9” tall
  • 127 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Medium complexion
  • Wearing black toque, black jacket, and black high-top shoes
  • Scar on neck and right side behind his ear

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact St.Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.

