14- year-old Tory McGilvery-Halfe has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are asking for help locating him.
McGilvery-Halfe was last seen in St. Paul on February 10, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. RCMP wants to speak with McGilvery-Halfe to confirm his well-being.
McGilvery-Halfe is described as:
- 5’ 9” tall
- 127 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Medium complexion
- Wearing black toque, black jacket, and black high-top shoes
- Scar on neck and right side behind his ear
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact St.Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.