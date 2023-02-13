14- year-old Tory McGilvery-Halfe has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are asking for help locating him.

McGilvery-Halfe was last seen in St. Paul on February 10, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. RCMP wants to speak with McGilvery-Halfe to confirm his well-being.

McGilvery-Halfe is described as:

5’ 9” tall

127 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium complexion

Wearing black toque, black jacket, and black high-top shoes

Scar on neck and right side behind his ear

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact St.Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.