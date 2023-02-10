Bonnyville Healthcare Centre will host a mobile mammography trailer from March 7-11 and March 13-14.

Residents can book an appointment by calling 1-800-667-0604.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and one of the best ways to detect breast cancer in people. Women ages 45-74 are the group most at risk of developing breast cancer. An early detection of breast cancer allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Because of COVID-19 precautions have been set up to keep clients and staff safe. More details will be shared when an appointment is made.