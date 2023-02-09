RCMP made a drug bust on February 2 finding large amounts of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl and arresting multiple people in connection.

The search of the residence on 5 avenue in Wainwright revealed 275 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 66 grams of suspected cocaine, 33 grams of suspected fentanyl, A firearm, and $1070 in Canadian currency.

RCMP charged three people and arrested two following the search. 54-year-old Tammy Lyn Davis and 35-year-old Chase Callihoo have both been arrested and charged while RCMP issued a warrant for 33-year-old Timothy John Davis.

Tammy Davis and Chase Calihoo have both been taken before a justice of the peace and released with her next court date set for March 2, 2023, at Wainwright Provincial Court

“ As a result of the hard work by officers of the Wainwright RCMP working in close collaboration with the Eastern Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, we were able to raid a known drug house in our community. “ says Sergeant Michael Miller Detachment Commander of Wainwright RCMP,” homes such as this are burdens on a community often associated with stolen property and weapons.”