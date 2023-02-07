Lakeland Catholic will be hosting multiple Community Engagement Sessions throughout Lakeland.

Topics of discussion include transportation, division calendar, support for inclusive education, support for teachers and parents, and hopes and dreams for LCSD education.

Cold Lake will see a session on March 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Assumption Jr/Sr High School.

Lac La Biche will also host an event on March 15, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Light of Christ Catholic School.

Finally, an event will be hosted in Waskatenau with the date and time to be announced soon.

Everyone who attends will be entered into a draw for local gift cards and other school items.