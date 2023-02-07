One resident of Cold Lake First Nation was found dead after Cold Lake RCMP received a firearms complaint from a residence in Cold Lake First Nation on February 4, 2023, at 7:48 a.m.

When officers arrived all residents were asked to stay out of the area, follow directions given by responding officers, and to avoid posting photos of officers on social media until after the incident was over. RCMP assured the community the situation was contained and there is no threat.

An attempt to contact the suspect was made and officials contained the residence. A confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers resulting in at least one officer discharging a firearm. RCMP entered the home and the suspect, a 45-year-old male resident of Cold Lake First Nation, was found deceased. No officers were injured during this incident. Firearms were found in the residence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over carriage of the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.