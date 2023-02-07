During Bonnyville’s council meeting, The Clayton Bellamy Foundation was granted funding from the town to build its state-of-the-art theatre.

Previously the town agreed to provide funding to the foundation if it was successful in getting the Community Facility Enhancement Program. Since then the foundation has received the $285,000 grant and the Clayton Bellamy Foundation item was brought back to the table for council.

The town had set aside $100,000 in its 2023 capital budget for the Clayton Bellamy Foundation and made the motion to grant the board the money.

Councilor Neil Langridge says it’s nice to see them come back after such a long time.

“I just wanted to commend that group for putting the boots on and going to work on this.”

Councilor Byron Johnson says there has been a hole in Bonnyville and this could fill it.

“I’m excited to see this come back and give kids the opportunities outside of sports to do different things so I am very happy they are moving along with it and congratulations to them.”

The vote was unanimous between all members of council.