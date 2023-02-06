Anglers can get excited this February as the annual Ice Fishing Tournament is set to take place between February 17-19 2023 with many prizes up for the taking.

The Catch-Photo-Release tournament has expanded its prizes from the top three biggest catches to now the top five. First place in the Adult Division will take home $5000 and first place in the Youth Division will take home $200. The prizes breakdown is as follows:

First Place Overall Longest Fish – Adult Division – $5000.00

Second Place Overall Longest Fish – Adult Division – $2000.00

Third Place Overall Longest Fish – Adult Division – $1000.00

Fourth Place Overall Longest Fish – Adult Division – $800.00

Fifth Place Overall Longest Fish – Adult Division – $700.00

First Place Overall Longest Fish – Youth Division – $200.00

Second Place Overall Longest Fish – Youth Division – $175.00

Third Place Overall Longest Fish – Youth Division – $150.00

Fourth Place Overall Longest Fish – Youth Division – $75.00

Fifth Place Overall Longest Fish – Youth Division – $75.00

Best Three Fish Prize (Combined length of a fisherman’s three best fish) – $1,000

There will also be daily biggest fish prizes with many wildcard prizes.

The event is already sold out but 50/50 tickets are still available.

Anglers Atlas has released an Event Readiness Checklist with a step-by-step guide to making sure all participants are ready for the event. All participants will need to use the MyCatch app and get familiar with how to measure and log catches.

The tournament is supporting Age-Friendly Cold Lake which is a non-profit society dedicated to making Cold Lake a healthy, supportive place for everyone to grow older.

Earlier in the year FishingBooker named Cold Lake one of the best ice fishing spots across Canada.