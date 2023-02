Rhiannon Janvier has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP would like help locating her.

Janvier was last seen on January 30th in Bonnyville. RCMP is concerned for her well-being.

Janvier is described as:

5’8” tall

187 pounds

brown eyes

dark hair with light brown pieces

Last seen wearing black winter parka, jeans, white hi-top runners

Anyone with information regarding Janvier whereabouts is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.