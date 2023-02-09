Lakeland Safe Space group has requested a Pride (rainbow) crosswalk to be placed in an appropriate location in the city that will help bring awareness of the Pride group within the community.

The city is also anticipating a request for a similar installation featuring the “7 Feathers” design in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation, as well as Canada’s Residential School Legacy.

Several options were presented to have both crosswalk designs placed along 1st Avenue (at 19th and 18th Street) near Kinosoo Beach.

The location was suggested because of the constant traffic at Kinosoo Beach. Other locations suggested include in front of the Cold Lake Marina, Lakeshore Drive (5th and 6th Avenue) or along 50th Avenue in the downtown business district, or both.

The public will get a chance to voice their opinion on where both the Rainbow and 7 Feathers crosswalks should be installed.

“Something like this has to be given a lot of consideration at planning to ensure its success,” says Mayor Craig Copeland. “Giving the public an opportunity to voice their thoughts and ideas on a rainbow crosswalk can only help ensure the best result.”

Previously a rainbow crosswalk was already installed in 2020 at 4 Wing Cold Lake and received positive feedback. A 7 Feathers Crosswalk was also installed at the same intersection on 4 Wing.