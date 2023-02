Stacey William Favel has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is looking for help finding the missing person.

RCMP are looking to speak with the resident of Saddle Lake First Nation and are looking for any contact information or details regarding his location.

Favel can be described as:

Medium complexion

5’8 and 135 lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Stacey William Favel’s location is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or your local police.