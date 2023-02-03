Lakeland College is in Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2023 for the seventh consecutive year.
Lakeland is one of five post-secondary institutions in Alberta to receive this accolade for 2023.
Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says Diversity, inclusion and belongingness are the bedrock of the campus culture.
“Together, we excel at providing an award-winning experiential learning experience to future leaders by continuing to live our mission, vision and values. Our Lakeland team is truly what makes our organization a top employer. On behalf of our board of governors and leadership team, I thank and congratulate our team for making Lakeland a top employer once more.”
The list of Alberta’s Top Employers was released on January 31 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Lakeland College was given the award for the following reasons:
- The range of amenities for its employees to take advantage of
- Lakeland’s health benefits plan with 10 paid sick days per year and up to 12 paid personal days.
- The dental pension plan and retirement assistance.
- phased-in work options
“We know our team is our organization’s greatest asset, which is why we continue to grow and develop our people by remaining people-focused. Together, we cultivate an inclusive workplace culture with cross-functional teams, wellness initiatives, Stay Connected sessions, Employee Recognition events and more,” says Wainwright-Stewart.
Lakeland College has a total of 313 employees working full time.