Lakeland colledge named top 75 Employers for 2023

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Melissa Barr for Lakeland College)

Lakeland College is in Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2023 for the seventh consecutive year.

Lakeland is one of five post-secondary institutions in Alberta to receive this accolade for 2023.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says Diversity, inclusion and belongingness are the bedrock of the campus culture.

“Together, we excel at providing an award-winning experiential learning experience to future leaders by continuing to live our mission, vision and values. Our Lakeland team is truly what makes our organization a top employer. On behalf of our board of governors and leadership team, I thank and congratulate our team for making Lakeland a top employer once more.”

The list of Alberta’s Top Employers was released on January 31 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Lakeland College was given the award for the following reasons:

  • The range of amenities for its employees to take advantage of
  • Lakeland’s health benefits plan with 10 paid sick days per year and up to 12 paid personal days.
  • The dental pension plan and retirement assistance.
  • phased-in work options

“We know our team is our organization’s greatest asset, which is why we continue to grow and develop our people by remaining people-focused. Together, we cultivate an inclusive workplace culture with cross-functional teams, wellness initiatives, Stay Connected sessions, Employee Recognition events and more,” says Wainwright-Stewart.

Lakeland College has a total of 313 employees working full time.

