Lakeland College is in Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2023 for the seventh consecutive year.

Lakeland is one of five post-secondary institutions in Alberta to receive this accolade for 2023.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says Diversity, inclusion and belongingness are the bedrock of the campus culture.

“Together, we excel at providing an award-winning experiential learning experience to future leaders by continuing to live our mission, vision and values. Our Lakeland team is truly what makes our organization a top employer. On behalf of our board of governors and leadership team, I thank and congratulate our team for making Lakeland a top employer once more.”

The list of Alberta’s Top Employers was released on January 31 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Lakeland College was given the award for the following reasons:

The range of amenities for its employees to take advantage of

Lakeland’s health benefits plan with 10 paid sick days per year and up to 12 paid personal days.

The dental pension plan and retirement assistance.

phased-in work options

“We know our team is our organization’s greatest asset, which is why we continue to grow and develop our people by remaining people-focused. Together, we cultivate an inclusive workplace culture with cross-functional teams, wellness initiatives, Stay Connected sessions, Employee Recognition events and more,” says Wainwright-Stewart.

Lakeland College has a total of 313 employees working full time.