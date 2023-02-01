The Bonnyville Pontiacs have officially made the playoffs with their win over the Calgary Canucks.

Chad Nelson Associate General Manager Bonnyville Pontiacs says making playoffs is nice but not the end goal.

“It is a work in progress. We finished our toughest stretch of the season. Now that we got everyone back and healthy it’s about getting the group on the right path and getting better every day.”

Nelson says now the team needs to focus on finishing strong in the standings and getting on the right way is the path to success.

“Working to get better so come playoff time we are hitting our top form and playing well and making sure we have the right line compositions. It is about getting the group into the right place in the next month.”

The Pontiacs have not missed the playoffs since the 2001-02 season and Nelson says it is important and a relief to get that checked off.

“You have to get into the playoffs before you can do anything in the playoffs. I am happy that it has been clenched and done and that’s a peace of mind but there is a lot more that this group can achieve. Now it is about building the foundation to play our best hockey in a month’s time.”

He says the Yaks don’t have the best shot at taking the number one spot and looks to second and third as a real possibility.

“I think we should for sure get home ice and that is obviously a huge opportunity in the first round.”

He says any of the top 4 or 5 teams in the north division can win it and it comes down to which team is playing the best.