Sign-ups for the Bonnyville rebranding strategy came to a close as the town gets ready to ask the residents how they want Bonnyville branded.

Everyone from local residents to business owners and community leaders is being asked to give their input on how Bonnyville should be rebranded.

Things that are up for change include the Town’s logo, color schemes, and everything in between. Ted Traikovski the General Manager of Planning and Community Services in the Town of Bonnyville says this is a very important day for the town.

“We are looking to rebrand and refresh what people see as Bonnyville and what our key messages should be.”

- Advertisement -

Residents will be asked what people see the town as and what the main messages of the town should be.

“This will change how Bonnyville is seen by the world and by investors and new citizens. This is about what Bonnyville is and where Bonnyville will go.”

Traikovski says key questions that will be asked include what is bonnyville’s identity and what will our legacy look like in 20 or 30 years.

“You don’t just build a new brand and a new logo and change it in 5 years. These things last 20, 30, 40 years.”

A consultant has been hired to help the town with the rebranding engagement session. The engagement session is set to take place at St. Louis Parish Hall on February 1st at 5:30 p.m. but everyone is asked to show up a little bit earlier.