UPDATE: Shortly after 7 p.m. the Lockdown ended as Country 99 was able to walk into the C2. RCMP also released a statement saying the investigation is still ongoing.

The C2 has been evacuated and RCMP are on scene after they received information about a potentially armed person.

Country 99 has also received multiple calls from eyewitnesses about the incident.

Lacey Blair with Alberta RCMP media relations says members are on scene investigating the incident. Police say no shots have been fired and no one has been reported harmed.

- Advertisement -

U 15 hockey tournaments were underway this weekend and have been canceled according to witnesses.

More updates and information will be provided as we learn more.