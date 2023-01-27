A resident of Frog Lake First Nation has been arrested and charged after a drug trafficking investigation led Elk Point RCMP to execute a search on January 24, 2023.

The investigation into the drug trafficking in Frog Lake First Nation began in late 2022 and recently resulted in a search warrant at a residence on South Beach Road.

RCMP found approximately 36.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, various prescription medications, approximately $1300 in Canadian currency, and various weapons including a taser, pellet guns, batons, and swords.

Priscilla Dorothy McAdam has been arrested and charged with

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a restricted Weapon (x4)

Identity theft

Priscilla McAdam has been taken before a justice of the peace and released with her next court date set for February 16, 2023 at St. Paul Provincial Court.