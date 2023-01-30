Almost $15,000 in grants has been approved by the Cold Lake City Council as recommended by the Community Grant Advisory Committee after considering the applications for grants in its winter intake.

At its January 24, 2023 meeting Cold Lake City Council passed the recommendations of the Community Grant Advisory Committee to approve the following grants:

1st Kinosoo Scout Group Association in the amount of $2,027.55 a for 50:50 matching\ Equipment Grant to assist with the purchase of archery equipment.

Cold Lake Minor Hockey Association for a Community Incentive Grant in the amount of $4,761.13 in support of hosting the 2023 U18 Female Provincial Hockey Tournament at the Energy Centre from March 30 to April 2, 2023.

Cold Lake Music Festival Association for an Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant in the amount of $1,500 in support of hosting the 2023 Music Festival from March 20 to April 13, 2023.

Cold Lake Tennis Club for a 50:50 matching Leadership Grant in the amount of $1,087.50 in support of tennis instructor training held by Tennis Alberta in Edmonton and Calgary.

A Travel Grant in the amount of $500 in support of a local athlete’s participation with the U17 Girls International Soccer Team to attend the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden in July 2023.

Provide funding to the Rhino’s Volleyball Club for a 50:50 matching Equipment Grant in the amount of $2,500 to assist with the purchase of an individual spike trainer and volleyball serving machine.

The Pirouette School of Dance Society for a 50:50 matching Equipment Grant in the amount of $2,500 to assist with the purchase of a backdrop for stage performances.

The Community Recreation, Art, Culture and Heritage Investment Program has a budget of $80,000 for 2023 and looks to assist not-for-profit groups based within the City of Cold Lake and some groups hosting events in Wards 5 and 6 of the M.D.

There is a total of nine funding streams: Development incentive grant; community event incentive grant; major community event grant; travel grant; equipment grant; leadership grant; arts, culture and heritage grant and other funding and goodwill requests.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland says Cold Lake is young and busy with many recreational opportunities and many cultural and social groups who all have a lot on the go.

“While it can be challenging to administer a grant program that is in high demand, we appreciate the thoughtful consideration of the Community Grant Advisory Committee and the work that they do to implement some of our municipal grant programs. These grants have proven to help community groups establish new programs, reward local athletes for representing our City on the provincial or national stage, and incentivize exciting events that draw visitors to our community and provide an economic benefit to our region.”

Council has also deferred $59,000 worth of requested grants for later intakes.

“We appreciate everyone’s submissions – they all represent efforts to provide our community and residents with exciting events, opportunities and programming,” Copeland said. “We’d like to remind everyone that our staff is ready to assist with understanding the grant programs and their requirements to ensure that all applicants can provide the needed information by the program’s deadlines.”

The council also approved $5,000 towards the Bonnyville Health Foundation Gala on April 15 and $1,000 to a silent auction item in support of the Portage College Student Scholarship Fundraising Dinner, to be held on March 3.

“Sponsorships provide Council with an opportunity to support local and regional events that have a positive impact on our community, and both of these events support valuable community partners,” Copeland said.

The next intake for the Community Recreation, Art, Culture and Heritage Investment Program will be held in the spring and all applications be submitted before April 6, 2023.