A mobile mammography trailer will be at the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre to give a chance for Lakeland residents the chance to get checked for breast cancer.

The trailer will be at the Healthcare Centre from February 24, 27, 28 and March 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and is one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer with early detection giving a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival. Women in the age range of 50-74 are the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

Due to COVID-19, Screen Test is taking precautions to ensure the safety of clients and staff. More details can be found by calling 1-800-667-0604 and residents can also book an appointment with the same number.