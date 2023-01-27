Lakeland College has ranked number 33rd overall on Canada’s Top 50 Research Colleges list in the 2022 rankings.

The ranking was compiled by Research InfoSource Inc which surveyed post-secondary institutions across Canada analyzing many things like research income, funding and partnerships, as well as the number of faculty and students involved in research in 2020-21.

Lakeland College sits in second place in the annual survey for college research income growth which grew 251.8 percent in 2020-21. The college also ranks 19th in the survey in the area of college research intensity funding per researcher.

Dr. Todd Sumner, Lakeland’s vice president of academic and research says they are excited to share the results of this national survey with the team and many partners.

- Advertisement -

“It reflects the incredible progress Lakeland’s applied research department has made in growing our team, our capacity for projects and overall investment in research that’s relevant to both producers and industry.”

A total of $3.05 million was secured in total sponsored research income during the 2020-21 fiscal year collaborating with a range of groups from government, industry, and post-secondary partners.

Lakeland’s applied research team reported the following in 2020-21:

1,803 hours of faculty engagement in research

14 faculty involved in research

42 non-faculty staff supporting research

Four researchers

16 technicians

122 unpaid students exposed/participating in research projects

33 paid students participating in research projects

998 cumulative number of students to date involved in applied research activities

21 active projects

15 unique research partnerships with industry/organizations

Director of Lakeland’s applied research department Dr. François Paradis says enhancing the agriculture industry’s productivity, profitability and competitiveness is Lakeland’s tactical focus.

“With each project, we work to support student-learning outcomes as well as enhance social, environmental, and economic outcomes for our province. We look forward to sharing the results of current projects underway to advance this vital industry.”

The College has many projects underway which include the health impacts of feeding garlic products to growing cattle and maximizing feed barley yield while minimizing lodging among others.