This February 13th is UNESCO World Radio Day!

On this day we recognize the unique and critical value this medium brings to our local communities by giving back to the businesses that help us do what we do every day!

To celebrate, Country 99 FM wants to thank YOU for your support, by supporting YOUR business!

Send us your business contact details, using the form below, for your chance to win 1 of 3 unique Radio Advertising Packages to promote your business!

Prizes included;

Prize 1 – $1,500 value in commercials, digital banners and a digital contest

Prize 2 – $1,000 value in commercials, digital banner ads

Prize 3 – $500 value in commercials

Our 3 lucky winners will be announced Monday, February 13th!

Enter now!

Offer ends February 12th, 2023.





Complete the form below and like the Country 99 FM Facebook page!