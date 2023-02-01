Three Lakeland Catholic educators have been selected as nominated for 2023 Prime Minister’s Awards.

The three teachers all have been nominated for different awards

Chantal Sakowich has been nominated for the Teaching Excellence in STEM award.

The Assumption Jr/Sr High School teacher was nominated by Acting Principal Elaine Ernst and the division because of her ability to make students comfortable and her ability to act as a mentor and leader.

Sakowich teaches math, science, and religious education at Assumption Jr/Sr High School in Cold Lake.

“I am so honored and humbled to be nominated for this award,” Sakowich said. “This nomination means so much because it’s not only coming from Assumption School, but also Lakeland Catholic School Division.”

Meredith Keizer has been nominated for the Teaching Excellence award.

Assumption School’s Music Teacher and Band Conductor Meredith Keizer has been nominated for her passion for not only Music Education but also for nurturing the musical and creative talents of each of her students.

With Keizer’s instruction, the school band is recognized at the Provincial Band Festivals each year, and in 2018 and 2022 were presented with the Adjudicator’s Award. She says it is not only an honor to be nominated for the award as an individual but to see music

take center stage.

“I am very passionate about musical education, and it’s truly wonderful to see it put in the forefront through this nomination.”

Lastly, Stacey Reid has been nominated for the Award of Excellence in Early Childhood Education award.

In her nomination, St. Dominic Elementary School Principal Jacqueline Densmore described Reid as patient, passionate, and dedicated to growing her knowledge in her field.

Reid joined Lakeland Catholic 10 years ago and played a vital part in the creation of the Power Play Program at St. Dominic in 2019. Reid says she was surprised to learn she was being nominated for this award.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the work I am doing in the classroom, but when it comes down to it, it’s really about the children and how I can help them grow into kind, caring human beings.”