Cold Lake residents will get some help if they need to go to appointments outside of the city.

Cold Lake City Council approved allocating funds toward the Medical Transportation Grant which is intended to reimburse eligible residents for some of the expenses that they’ve incurred to destination medical appointments.

The program is now taking applications. Any resident can apply for a $150 grant for an appointment at least 150 kilometers away. The appointment must have been within the calendar year to be eligible. Any applicant who had multiple out-of-city appointments can apply for a maximum of $600 per calendar year.

“Our Cold Lake FCSS office is seeing a definite increase with requests from residents looking for help when it comes to travelling outside of the city for medical appointments,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “Many of these appointments are for specialists or medical tests that aren’t available locally, and for some, it comes down to, ‘Do I go to this appointment or do I pay this month’s utility bill.’ It presents a real hardship when you need to make those types of decisions. While we cannot solve this issue entirely, we want to lend a hand – and this is a big step in doing so.”

The Medical Transportation Grant is accessible to residents in Cold Lake whose finances meet the criteria by Canada Revenue Agency for a household with a modest income as described below:

One person with an income under $35,000

Two person household with an total income under $45,000

Three person household with an income under $47,000

(each additional dependent, add $2500)

Anyone who wishes to apply can do so through the Cold Lake and District FCSS offices online here or in person at the FCSS offices located at 5220 54 St.

Any application will need to provide confirmation that they live within the city, attended a medical appointment, or received medical services at least 150 kms away during the present year and finally provide the previous year’s tax assessment or proof of eligibility for the Canadian Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), a program the FCSS runs yearly from March to January.