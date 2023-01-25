One person has been sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Monday evening.

Lac La Biche RCMP was called to the collision on Jan. 23, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Highway 36 near Township Road 662a between a semi and a pick-up truck.

The 37-year-old female driver and lone occupant of the pick-up truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lac La Biche Hospital and later transported by plane to Edmonton. The driver’s injuries are serious but she is in stable condition.

The 48-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the semi-truck did not suffer any physical injuries.

Highway 36 was closed for several hours for the investigation and was reopened for traffic at approximately 12:45 a.m. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.