Two people have been arrested in relation to an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the area of Cold Lake.

In December of 2022, Cold Lake RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) started an investigation into drug trafficking, and January 19, 2023, saw Cold Lake GIS and Bonnyville RCMP execute a search warrant within the Town of Bonnyville in relation to this investigation.

2 suspects were arrested and police located approximately 102 grams of suspected crack cocaine, as well as approximately $5,860.00 in Canadian currency.

Marvin Anthony Prince, and Averie Anne Herbert, both residents of Edmonton, have both been charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Prince was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on February 8, 2023.

Herbert was released to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on March 22, 2023.