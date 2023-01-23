Those in Cold Lake have until Saturday to nominate the extraordinary women in their life for the Women in Excellence Awards. The awards acknowledge the impact women make on the Cold Lake community in one of the seven different awards categories. The awards focus on Arts & Culture, Business & Professional, Community & Volunteerism, Health & Wellness, Science & Technology, Older Women, and Overall Women of Influence.

The Business & Professional award is awarded to the woman who is successful in the business world, in either an established or new business. The recipient of this award is a positive influence in the workplace and is a leader to those around her. While the Older Women award is given to a woman in the community who is 65 years old or older. The recipient of this award has continued to impact or give back to the community as she has gotten older. Past accomplishments are not the focus of this award but rather the here and now; this award focuses on celebrating the contributions women make as they age.

The Overall Women of Influence Award will be given to a woman who pushes for success for themselves, their employees, and the community as a whole. The recipient also is a leader in the community, whether it is from her ideas, her actions, or the mentorship she gives others.

All the recipients will be announced at the March 4th Women of Influence Awards Ceremony, which will also celebrate International Women’s Day. Recipients will be chosen by the Women of Influence Selection Committee.

- Advertisement -

Previous award winners include Melanie Smith, Viola McNeil, and Mary-Anne Penner. In 2020 Val Hanson was the Overall Women of Influence award recipient in 2020, for her work as Holy Cross Elementary School’s vice-principal.

Nomination will be accepted until midnight on January 28th.

With files from Kass Patterson, Vista Radio)