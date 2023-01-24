Residents in the MD of Bonnyville are being asked for their input on updating the municipal development plan.

The development plan was adopted in 2007 and is now looking to update the plan.

Residents have until February 28th to fill out the online survey which includes questions like their top three priorities for the future of the community, and how they would like the MD to be described 20 years from now.

The survey’s findings will be presented to council later this year.

- Advertisement -

The survey can be found here.