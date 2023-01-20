The City of Cold Lake is asking for feedback as the city takes steps to establish a Municipally Controlled Corporation to own and operate a primary care medical clinic.

The MCC will own a primary care medical clinic and be in charge of operations, recruitment, and staffing of the clinic which includes the attraction and retention of family physicians for residents that reside in the region.

The clinic will be mortgaged through the city of Cold Lake and the city will be the sole shareholder of the corporation with a unanimous shareholder agreement.

The clinic is planned to provide physicians with cohort medical examination room space, medical examination equipment, medical office assistant and support services, reception and appointment services, hosting of electronic medical record services, and patient document management programs.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland says the idea is the MCC will take over the ownership of an existing medical clinic inside Cold Lake.

“The staff that works at the clinic will roll over to the MCC and the contracts that the doctors have with the existing clinic will just roll over to the MCC. We want to hear from the community. It is a big bold step for a municipality to do what we are doing.”

Copeland says this is significant and council has been talking about this for years.

“By and large, City of Cold lake councils over the years have always been concerned about healthcare in our area and we feel owning a clinic and getting involved in improving the healthcare in our community will benefit everyone in the region.”

When Cold Lake conducted its census it found over 40% of the population did not have access to a family doctor.

“By owning a clinic through the MCC it can then look at how can we help the existing clinics here in Cold Lake and also look at expanding how to get more doctors to come to Cold Lake and practice.”

Anyone is welcome to share their opinions. The hearing does not have a specific end time as it will go as long as needed. All participants will need to be in person as no online participation is supported during the hearing.

If anyone has any concerns or questions, Cold Lake’s Mayor encourages you to come out and voice them.

“We are a pretty easygoing council and everyone’s comment is important so come on out and voice your opinion.”

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Council Chambers (5513 48 Avenue) at 6:00 p.m.