RCMP was involved in three vehicle thefts over the past week.

A Ford F350 was stolen overnight on January 7th from a rural residence near Township Rd 605 and Range Road 470. Elk Point RCMP called the owner before they even realized it was stolen. The truck was recovered at the junction of Highway 41 and Highway 29 burnt.

A 2017 Burgandy Dodge Truck was also stolen from a truck owner overnight on January 9th. The owner of the truck says there were no keys inside when stolen.

Finally, on January 10th at 4:00 AM another truck was stolen when the driver when into a 24-hour convenience store/gas station and left his truck running, unlocked with keys inside. When the owner came back outside a few minutes later his white Ford F150 was gone. Luckily the truck was located later in the day by MD Peace Officers on a rural road in the MD.

Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP or call Crimestoppers.