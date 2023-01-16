Both the St. Therese-St. Paul Healthcare Centre and Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray have expanded their hours of operation for the hemodialysis units.

This will bring care closer to home for six dialysis patients in each community.

Nicole Veronovici the Executive Director for Alberta Kidney Care North says they are excited to be able to expand their care at these facilities.

“Having closer access to dialysis treatment gives people back time they would have spent travelling that they can use to rest, to work and to enjoy the things that matter to them.”

- Advertisement -

The expanded hours began on January 2nd giving the centers everything they need to serve all local patients.

David Hanson, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul says expanding dialysis services ensures more of the residents can undergo treatment right here in St. Paul near family and support.

“Thank you to our local care teams for expanding this important service in our community,”

The decision to increase dialysis spots in a community is based on several factors including:

The number of patients on the wait-list (with the understanding these wait-lists generally have a small number of patients and frequently fluctuates).

The number of current hemodialysis patients.

Any expected changes for existing patients.

The number of patients in a community who are expected to require dialysis in the near future.

Major considerations included the availability of space, community support for increased dialysis spots, and the ability to secure trained staff.

A new dialysis unit was opened in High Prairie, and Grande Prairie last year and became the first location in the AHS North Zone to have a home peritoneal dialysis unit.