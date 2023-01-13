The community is rallying to support the friends and family of Lyle Wyness after he passed away in a house fire.

A go-fund-me has been set up by Krystal Becker in Lyle’s memory to help his children navigate a new normal without their father. The page has already reached its goal of $15,000 with 80 donations.

In the fundraiser, Becker says they created the fundraiser with a broken heart.

“In the early morning of January 7, our community lost Lyle Wyness in a tragic house fire. Lyle was one of a kind and had a smile and laugh that you could recognize anywhere. He leaves behind his greatest accomplishments which are his 3 children, Wyatt, Grace, and Emily. He loved his children with every ounce of his being and everyone knew it.”

Becker says the fundraiser will try to ease the financial burdens of the family.

The Dewberry Hotel / Bossmans Cafe is showing its own support through draws to help lift the family and children of a person who in turn gave much to all around him. The hotel is starting a raffle with the Dewberry fire department.

The winner of the draw will be announced as soon as all the tickets are sold. The hotel will be covering the cost of liquor items for the draw with 100% of proceeds directed to the fire department to forward to the family.

This drawing package will consist of the following items.

1 – 36 pack bud light cans or other beer of choice (36)

1- 750 ml Jose quervo gold

1- 750 ml Grey goose

1- 750 ml Rumchatta

1- 750 ml Baileys

1-750 ml Crown royal

1 – 750 bacardi superior

1 dozen coolers… winner’s choice

1 – 750 Jacob’s creek chardonnay

1- 750 Riunite red

Anyone who would like to support the family is welcome to participate in the draw or follow this link to Krystal Becker‘s gofundme that is active.